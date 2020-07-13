Reward grows for information on woman missing since 2015 from Meskwaki Nation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TAMA — The Meskwaki Tribal Council has voted to increase the reward from $50,000 to $75,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of Rita Janelle Papakee, who has been missing since 2015. The Meskwaki Nation Police Department encourages the people who know what happened to come forward.

Chief of Police Jacob Molitor stated, “We are troubled that Papakee has not been located but we have faith that someone will do the right thing and report where she is. We appreciate the support of the Tribal Council in our continued investigation, and for raising the reward amount to assist in locating her. Rita’s family and community deserve to have her home.”

Molitor explained, “It is known that Papakee was alive on January 16, 2015, because she was seen leaving the Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel, but no one saw her after. Since then, the department has held an on-going investigation. We have conducted countless hours’ worth of interviews in and outside of our immediate area, posted missing person fliers, hosted volunteer search parties, and reached out to other agencies to assist with the case.”