WATERLOO -- In the throes of a deepening depressing, Tess tells her husband, Jon, "Life is a distraction from dying."
"You don't really believe that, do you?" Jon asks her, more of a plea than a question.
At the heart of "Marjorie Prime" -- a play about technology as a memory-keeper for our earthly bodies after we're gone -- is a study of grief, both in the ways we grieve for others and how we grieve for our lost selves.
A skeptic of Primes, the new Alexa-like robots filling in for dead relatives in 2063, Tess, played by Karla Koch, is the worried soul of the play. She frets just as often about her mother Marjorie's declining health and memory as she does about Marjorie enjoying time with her Prime -- Marjorie's late husband, Walter (played by Dan Waterbury), made to look like he did as a much younger man.
Henry Edsill's Jon, Tess's ever-patient husband, remarks that Marjorie seems pacified by Walter Prime. After all, he keeps her company as someone who's always ready to converse and listen.
But as harmless and helpful as the Primes may be, Walter Prime isn't really Walter -- he's simply a robot programmed to remember things he's told. And in that way, he's only as good as the memories he's given.
"Remember 'My Best Friend's Wedding?'" Walter Prime begins, telling Marjorie -- played by Linda Wiges -- the story of how he proposed to her, as it was told to him by Marjorie.
But Marjorie doesn't want to remember the Julie Roberts movie; it isn't romantic enough. "Make it 'Casablanca' instead," she orders her Prime, probably knowing that the more he tells the fake story, the less she'll remember the real one.
The way memories shift and change over the decades is tenuous enough in the telling, forgetting and retelling of them, that perhaps entire stories from history are partial or even outright fabrications; who among us would know for sure? Now, "Marjorie Prime" presents us with a new problem: The ethics of lying to robots to ensure those whitewashed legacies survive.
Thus, even after Marjorie dies, and Tess reluctantly gets a Prime of her mother made, Marjorie Prime carries only the memories of what Tess and Jon give her.
And Tess is all too aware of that fact, worrying to Jon that their three children may someday make their own Prime of their parents as Tess made of hers -- and if that gives a hopelessness to real, messy human life.
The world of the play is not so far-fetched, since we already allow listening, talking robots of all sorts into our homes and cell phones, piecing our lives together as data sets to be used in "harmless, helpful" ways; to make our lives easier, to "placate" us, as Jon would say.
But by the end, Jon suspects his wife to have been right to be skeptical of a robot that -- however lifelike -- has no mind, or messiness, of its own.
"Marjorie Prime" is a well-written and well-acted play in the vein of "Black Mirror" or "Westworld," made to give the audience much to think about. In that way, we recommend taking director Greg Holt up on his offer of hot cocoa and doughnuts after the show, where he and the actors start discussions about the futuristic ideas brought forth -- and whether you'd want to have a Prime of your own some day.
"Marjorie Prime" is now performing at the McElroy Theatre inside the Walker Building in Waterloo through next weekend.
