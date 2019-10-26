WATERLOO -- If the Waterloo Community Playhouse had their doubts about putting on the decidedly adult-themed musical with the risque title, those doubts were whisked away faster than the bed sheets in Miss Mona's Chicken Ranch as a packed opening night clapped along to the rootin'-tootin' good time Friday.
The Midwest cast tried on their Southern accents and ten-gallon hats, two-stepping and shuffling nicely to the fiddle, during WCP's "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."
But in between the dancing, wisecracking and country similes as crazy as a chihuahua wearing a cowboy hat, a serious story brewed: Miss Mona, who had run La Grange's notorious Chicken Ranch brothel with the unofficial blessing of the local sheriff for years, was now facing unwanted notoriety from overeager television reporter Melvin P. Thorpe -- and the sheriff was under pressure to shut her down and force her and her working girls out of town.
It turns out this wasn't just a fun and dirty story dreamed up by a Broadway writer: Miss Mona -- or Madam Edna Milton -- indeed ran Edna's Boarding House, a converted farmhouse "of ill repute" in La Grange, Texas, until it was shuttered in 1973 after an expose by TV reporter Marvin Zindler put political pressure on the governor, according to the Dallas Observer.
Jayme Blaschke, who wrote about the real story behind the 1982 Dolly Parton/Burt Reynolds film in a 2016 book, said Milton was no Dolly.
"She was not the stereotypical prostitute with the heart of gold," Blaschke told the Observer. "She was a businesswoman."
That's pretty close to how veteran actor Kristin Teig Torres played Miss Mona -- as a no-nonsense, by-the-book owner of the Chicken Ranch, tasked with keeping her employees in line. But Torres retains a few soft spots: After overhearing a phone conversation, she promises Christmas off to Angel so she can see the son she left behind. And she goes easy on Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd (Tanner Bollinger), not because he could shut her down in an instant, but because of a love for him she barely admits to herself.
But all the while Miss Mona guides her newest charges -- streetwise Angel (played by L.C. Kent) and fresh-off-the-turnip-truck Shy (Sam Cota) -- the realities of operating the last brothel in Texas begins to catch up with her, Sheriff Dodd and all of La Grange. The ambitious Thorpe (John Mardis) catches wind of the activities at the Chicken Ranch and spotlights it on his "Watchdog" television program, and he and his rabid fans begin a shame campaign.
The pressure leads Sheriff Dodd into an on-camera tirade, Senator Wingwoah (Dennis Downs) is caught on camera with his pants down at the Ranch, and the governor (Jeffrey Taylor) can't rely on his sidestep and double-speak any longer.
A musical like this had the potential to come across as dated and out-of-touch these days. But it still works, perhaps because the men and their leering inappropriateness isn't played so much for laughs as it is a reminder: The men flit in and out, having their consequence-free fun. The women -- whether it was the working girls or waitress-with-a-dream Doatsy Mae (Lori L. Nelson) -- are prominently featured, and the audience follows along as they're perennially left behind to pick up the pieces.
In his notes, director Greg Holt quotes Madam Edna as saying of the Broadway musical, "It's simply a story about people just doing the best they can in life."
That's a sentiment anyone can tip their hat to.
"The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" plays through Nov. 3 at the Hope Martin Theatre at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students, and the show is recommended for 14+.
