WATERLOO -- When the second act hasn't even begun and the cast has already brought the house down, you know you're in for a treat.
With every detail in place -- from the wonderful ensemble singing to the intricately imaginative costumes to the constantly-moving set pieces during "Be Our Guest" -- it's easy to get swept up in the sheer delight of Waterloo Community Playhouse's "Beauty and the Beast," at the Hope Martin Theatre now through July 21.
The musical production keeps everything you may remember from Disney's 1991 film or their more recent live-action remake, but adds several songs to the stage version, which director Greg Holt notes was the first Disney movie to move to Broadway 25 years ago.
"It has been a joy to bring this timeless tale to life, where more than half of our talented cast are making their WCP debuts," Holt said in his program notes.
For such a green cast to this company -- those debuts, by the way, include protagonist Belle (Rachel Winter) and antagonist Gaston (Elijah White) -- the performances were stunning.
Winter's Belle is happily expressive, carrying the show with her strong, lovely voice, while White's Gaston hilariously hits all the right notes as her overbearing, ego-inflated suitor. Kyle Weber's LeFou is perfectly over-the-top as Gaston's too-eager best friend.
Once the action shifts to the castle, costume designer Jana Poole-Fairbanks and her team deserve much credit for bringing to life Lumiere, Cogsworth, the Wardrobe and all the rest of the characters who are slowly turning into inanimate objects while awaiting the spell to be broken.
And, of course, there's Neal Petersen's Beast, nearly unrecognizable beneath 45 minutes' worth of Brittany Stone's impressive stage prosthesics and makeup, yet still succeeding in belting out three songs of his own.
Mrs. Potts (Emily Warigi) masterfully guides the characters toward the better angels of their nature while wheeling along the delightful Chip (Roman Warigi).
Nate Smith's French-accented Lumiere and Joshua Pannhoff's stuffy British Cogsworth provide the perfect balance of devil-may-care with worry over their master's inability to love -- and what that may mean for them all when the last rose petal falls. (That inability to love doesn't affect Smith, by the way, as the company announced he happily proposed at a recent dress rehearsal for the production.)
But it's the ensemble numbers that truly make "Beauty and the Beast" shine. "Belle," "Gaston," "Be Our Guest" and "Human Again," backed by powerful chorus singing and exuberant choreography, had the children bouncing in their seats and waving their light-up roses, while even us adults couldn't help but grin, humming along with the familiar tunes and cheering.
"Beauty and the Beast" is a joy-filled, triumphant start to the Waterloo Community Playhouse's 103rd season.
