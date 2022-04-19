Reverse Job Fair to connect employers, job seekers for April 28

WATERLOO – Waterloo IowaWORKS is partnering with One City United’s Momentum program and other local organizations to host a Reverse Career Fair from 3 to 5 p.m. April 28 at One City United, 907 Independence Ave.

The Reverse Career Fair will help connect job seekers and their skillsets directly to employers. Instead of employers setting up their booths, job seekers will be at the tables marketing themselves to recruiters.

IowaWORKS also is collaborating with Getting Ahead in the Cedar Valley, Love INC and the Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls. Both employers and job seekers may attend; registration is required at tinyurl.com/444vcf3f. For more information call 319-235-2123 or email nicole.litzel@iwd.iowa.gov.

