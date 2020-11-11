Rev. Maj. William Barragy first military chaplain killed in combat in Vietnam War

He was the first U.S. military chaplain killed in a combat action in Vietnam.

It was the second time a priest from the Archdiocese of Dubuque would be the first U.S. military chaplain to die in one of our nation’s wars.

A generation earlier, a Navy chaplain, Father Aloysius Schmitt of St. Lucas in Fayette County died aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma in the Dec. 7. 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that plunged the United States in to World War II.

According to files of the Courier, the Witness newspaper of the Archdiocese of Dubuque and the archives of Loras College, Barragy, was a native of Kansas City, Mo. but also lived in Mason City, Rockwell and then Waterloo, where he attended St. Mary’s High School, one of three Waterloo Catholic high schools which later consolidated to form Columbus High School.

He attended Loras College in Dubuque, St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore and was ordained May 22, 1948 at Loras. His parents, the late Dr. J.C. and Alice Meany Barragy, lived on Prospect Boulevard on the city’s west side. He served parish assignments at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Dubuque from 1948 to 1950 and at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo from 1950 to 1953, after which he joined the Army.