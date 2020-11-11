Rev. Maj. William Barragy first military chaplain killed in combat in Vietnam War

WATERLOO – Roman Catholic Father William Joseph Barragy of Waterloo was not a rookie chaplain when he flew into battle on May 4, 1966 — the last day of his life.
He’d served 13 years in the Army and had attained the rank of major. He’d served overseas in Germany.
By May 1966, he was in South Vietnam, a chaplain attached to the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division, known as “the Screaming Eagles” for their divisional patch. The storied unit had served from D-Day to Holland to Bastogne to Bertchesgaden in World War II.
He arrived in Vietnam with them in 1965, after Congress adopted a resolution authorizing President Lyndon Johnson to escalate U.S. military involvement there following an August 1964 incident involving U.S. ships in the Gulf of Tonkin off North Vietnam. He’d done humanitarian work and served troops as well as Vietnamese civilians, many of whom were Roman Catholic.
On May 4, 1966, he was flying into battle with about 20 fresh soldiers who’d just arrived “in country.”
They didn’t make it.
According to eyewitness and investigators, the helicopter caught fire from an overheated combining transmission, lost power and crashed, 110 miles northwest of the South Vietnamese capital of Saigon.
Father Barragy and everyone aboard was killed.
He was the first U.S. military chaplain killed in a combat action in Vietnam.
It was the second time a priest from the Archdiocese of Dubuque would be the first U.S. military chaplain to die in one of our nation’s wars.
A generation earlier, a Navy chaplain, Father Aloysius Schmitt of St. Lucas in Fayette County died aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma in the Dec. 7. 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that plunged the United States in to World War II.
According to files of the Courier, the Witness newspaper of the Archdiocese of Dubuque and the archives of Loras College, Barragy, was a native of Kansas City, Mo. but also lived in Mason City, Rockwell and then Waterloo, where he attended St. Mary’s High School, one of three Waterloo Catholic high schools which later consolidated to form Columbus High School.
He attended Loras College in Dubuque, St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore and was ordained May 22, 1948 at Loras. His parents, the late Dr. J.C. and Alice Meany Barragy, lived on Prospect Boulevard on the city’s west side. He served parish assignments at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Dubuque from 1948 to 1950 and at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo from 1950 to 1953, after which he joined the Army.
He also was one of the first Black Hawk County residents to die in Vietnam. The first, U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Robert Hibbs of Cedar Falls, had been killed in combat two months earlier, on March 5, 1966, in an action for which he would receive the Medal of Honor.
A requiem funeral Mass was held for Father Barragy at St. Edward in Waterloo. Archbishop James J. Byrne presided. Father Barragy was laid to rest at Waterloo’s Calvary Cemetery. He was posthumously awarded the Legion of Merit, one of the nation’s highest military honors, for his service during his nearly year and a half in Vietnam.
His name is on the Black Hawk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Paramount Park outside the Courier building as well as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. and at Chaplain’s Hill at Arlington National Cemetery.
