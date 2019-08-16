{{featured_button_text}}
Eick Reunion

The annual reunion of the descendants of Carl and Adeline Eick will be Sept. 1 at the American Legion Hall in Westgate with a potluck dinner at noon. Bring pictures of family members and events to share.

East High School class of 1954 is having a reunion Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 at the Sky and Tea Room of the Blacks Building, courtesy of Vern and Donna Nelson. Vern is a member of the class of 1954. The 1954 East baseball team will be honored Friday night to celebrate its win in the summer of 1954. The Optimist Club sponsored the team and will be present to give out two special awards to each member of the team.

Contact Virginia Young, 629 N.E. Lake Pointe Drive, Lee’s Summit, MO 64064; vhyghy@gmail.com; or (816) 309-2784.

 

