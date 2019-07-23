East High School class of 1954 is having a reunion Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 at the Sky and Tea Room of the Blacks Building, courtesy of Vern and Donna Nelson. Vern is a member of the class of 1954. The 1954 East baseball team will be honored Friday night to celebrate its win in the summer of 1954. The Optimist Club sponsored the team and will be present to give out two special awards to each member of the team.
Contact Virginia Young, 629 N.E. Lake Pointe Drive, Lee’s Summit, MO 64064; vhyghy@gmail.com; or (816) 309-2784.
Descendants of William Sherman and Charlotte Elizabeth (Sholley) Hardee: met for their annual reunion July 6 at the home of Dallas and Debbie Ehmen in Waterloo. In attendance were 80 descendants (from five generations) and family friends. The oldest Hardee family member in attendance was Connie (Anderson) Hardee, 88, of Shell Rock; youngest was Oliver (Hardee-Halligan-Simpson-Brown) Evers, born in 2018, son of Isabella (Hardee-Halligan-Simpson) Brown and Scott Evers of Waterloo. Coming the farthest distance were Jeff and Rhonda (Hardee-Halligan) Simpson of Hatfield, Mo. Others in attendance were family members from Iowa cities including Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Altoona, Evansdale, Hudson, Raymar, New Hartford, Waverly, Shell Rock, Hubbard, Clarksville, Cedar Rapids and Quasqueton.
Wapsie Valley High School, Fairbank, class of 1972: will hold a member and spouse/guest “Birthday Bash” to celebrate our 65th birthdays Saturday, Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m., self pay supper at Watering Hole, Main St., Readlyn, RSVP by Aug. 12. Search and ask to join on Facebook “Wapsie Valley High School – class of 1972” or text (319) 239-3463. Spread the news to classmates.
