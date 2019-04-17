{{featured_button_text}}

Central High School class of 1979 will have a reunion June 28-29. Events planned:

June 28 — Social at SingleSpeed Brewing Co., 325 Commercial St.

June 29 — Dinner and entertainment at Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum & Grout Museum, 503 South St.

Hotel group block information at Courtyard by Marriott (John Deere) Waterloo. A Facebook group has been established at Central High Class of 1979—Waterloo, Iowa. For information check Facebook or contact Kim Kischer-Larson, 269-9190 or kklint@cfu.net; or Lori (Baker) Babinat, 231-4529 or rjblab@mchsi.com.

