Central High School class of 1979 will have a reunion June 28-29. Events planned:
June 28 — Social at SingleSpeed Brewing Co., 325 Commercial St.
June 29 — Dinner and entertainment at Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum & Grout Museum, 503 South St.
Hotel group block information at Courtyard by Marriott (John Deere) Waterloo. A Facebook group has been established at Central High Class of 1979—Waterloo, Iowa. For information check Facebook or contact Kim Kischer-Larson, 269-9190 or kklint@cfu.net; or Lori (Baker) Babinat, 231-4529 or rjblab@mchsi.com.
