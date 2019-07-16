{{featured_button_text}}
East High School logo

East High School class of 1954 is having a reunion on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 at the Sky and Tea Room of the Blacks Building, courtesy of Vern and Donna Nelson. Vern is a member of the class of 1954. The 1954 East baseball team will be honored Friday night to celebrate their win in the summer of 1954. The Optimist Club sponsored the team and will be present to give out two special awards to each member of the team.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Contact Virginia Young, 629 NE Lake Pointe Drive, Lee’s Summit, MO 64064; vhyghy@gmail.com; or (816) 309-2784.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments