CEDAR FALLS — Camouflage is meant to trick the eye and deceive the mind, but it isn’t always about blending in or hiding in plain sight.
In Roy R. Behrens’ new Hearst Center for the Arts exhibition, “Assembly: The Work of Dazzle Camouflage,” the University of Northern Iowa art professor focuses attention on a cadre of artists and designers whose disruptive painted patterns protected Allied ships from German submarine attacks in World War I.
“Dazzle camouflage patterns break up an object by contrasting shapes on the surface so it doesn’t look like one thing, it looks like several and it’s visually confusing,” says Behrens, a Distinguished Scholar and an internationally recognized camouflage scholar and author. His books include “False Colors: Art, Design and Modern Camouflage” and “Ship Shape: A Dazzle Camouflage Sourcebook.”
Black-and-white historic photos from Behrens’ collection focus on the ingenuity of dazzle camouflage and such artists as Everett Longley Warner, who spent some of his childhood in Vinton. Warner later became head of the U.S. Navy’s Camouflage Section in Washington, D.C.
Dozens of ship models are shown in storage, some unpainted and others displaying dazzle patterns of strips and bands. One photo shows a dazzle-painted boat on a parade float and others show a wooden ship structure painted in dazzle pattern being erected in several stages in front of a recruiting station. Other images show female artists, members of the Women’s Camouflage Reserve Corps, painting the patterns on ships from plans provided by the Navy’s camouflage section.
By 1917, German U-boats were sinking so many Allied ships that it could have led to the loss of the war. British artist Norman Wilkinson came up with a plan to paint ships to break up their forms so U-boat officers couldn’t figure out their course, heading, speed or range. Dazzle painting took advantage of the hindrance of the U-boat’s fixed torpedo housing, Behrens says.
The approaching Armistice Day centennial on Nov. 11 has generated renewed interest in camouflage, as well as WWI-era military photos that are being released from storage.
The arts professor is a frequent speaker on dazzle and other types of camouflage. In 2017, he was the only American on a panel at the London Imperial War Museum and later this fall, will give a presentation in New York City.
Behrens, 72, is retiring from UNI after a two-year phased retirement. A native of Independence, he graduated from UNI with an art education degree in 1968 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps, rising to the rank of sergeant. Later he earned his master’s degree from the Rhode Island School of Design.
He has taught graphic design and design history for 45 years, including at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Art Academy of Cincinnati. He is the author of several books, hundreds of magazine and journal articles and formerly published Ballast Quarterly Review. He has been featured in interviews on NOVA, National Public Radio, Iowa Public Radio, Iowa Public Television and the BBC.
Behrens has been nominated for the Smithsonian Institution’s National Design Awards and received the Iowa Board of Regents’ excellence award. He is a Humanities Iowa speaker, traveling around the state to present programs on Iowa luminaries like Buffalo Bill Cody and Frank Lloyd Wright.
In 2016, he published the book, “Frank Lloyd Wright and Mason City: Architectural Heart of the Prairie.”
“I’m having a good time in the classroom, but you get a certain age … you don’t want it to go on too long and find yourself not being able to keep up with changes in the industry,” Behrens says. “But I’m going to miss the classroom and working with the students.”
Behrens taught at UNI in 1972, and returned in 1990 to direct the art department’s graphic design program. He’s proud of successful graduates who now work for such firms as Apple Corp., Red Bull Media House, L.L. Bean, Meredith Corp., Pixar Studios and others, as well as founded their own design firms. Several students have received national recognition as among the finest design students in the country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.