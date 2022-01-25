Retired vet James Kenyon shares true stories about cats and the characters who love them

CEDAR FALLS – Veterinarian James Kenyon always played it cool and noncommittal when a client asked him to name his favorite animal.

Now retired, the Cedar Falls vet can confess his soft spot for cats, especially calicos. A calico appears on the cover of his latest book, “A Cat Named Fatima: Tales of 23 Cats & The People Who Loved Them,” recently released by Meadowlark Press.

Fatima was his brother’s cat, and the first indoor cat Kenyon had experienced as a young child growing up on a Kansas farm where, at one time, there were as many as 32 barn cats. The painting of Fatima was done nearly 50 years ago.

“Cats are so independent and have such extremely varied personalities. Behind every cat is a character. Cat owners are sort of fun and unique, and I’ll throw in another adjective — unusual,” said Kenyon, 73.

Each of the true cat stories is illustrated by artist Thomas Marple.

Kenyon tells such tales as one about a three-legged cat, another about a Siamese that enjoyed following his owner into the shower and afterwards, having its fur blown dry with a drier, and the story about Patches, the calico cat he rescued off a farm that became his clinic mascot. “People would come in off the street to see Patches. She was a beautiful calico and everyone loved her,” Kenyon recalled. Her loss still breaks his heart today.

The author included the story of a longtime client who decided to have her beloved Mr. Tufts cloned. Mr. Tufts Jr. is the spitting image of his namesake.

“Their love and enjoyment of the first one had them do what they needed to do and pay the cost to clone Mr. Tufts. I thought it would be educational for other people to know that it can be done,” Kenyon explained.

The vet appreciates the deep connection between humans and their pets. He often treated his patients from the beginning of life through middle age and until the end. “I saw the sunset coming. For owners who didn’t have children, their animal becomes pretty connected to them. As a vet, your enjoyment is sharing their lives and hearing their stories. If you’re not listening, you can’t help them come to a diagnosis.”

Kenyon is a graduate of the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine and a Kansas State Veterinary Distinguished Alumni recipient. He was a veterinarian for 35 years in a mixed animal practice in Cedar Falls. He served in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps and is an eight-time veterinary volunteer for the Iditarod Alaskan dog sled race. He is a past president of the Iowa Veterinary Medical Association and chairman of the Iowa Veterinary Medical Examining Board.

He is author of “A Cow for College and Other Stories of 1950s Farm Life” and “Golden Rule Days: History and Recollections of 109 Closed Kansas High Schools.” Both books received commendations as Martin Kansas History Book Award winners.

Kenyon describes himself as a “shirttail writer,” a writer who conveys his stories in such a way that paints a picture.

Veterinarian Tom Johnson writes that “Dr. Jim’s ability to tell a story about his patients and their people is unrivaled. His gift is to make those clients and patients come to life and that makes this book so much fun to read.” Johnson is director of the Veterinary Teaching Hospital at Iowa State University in Ames and director of the Iowa Veterinary Medical Association.

Kenyon spent a year working on the cat book, and now has turned his attention to a pair of new projects. “The first is on the Iditarod and Alaska, not just the race itself but the people who inhabit Alaska and the people who volunteer for the race for this reason, and the second is 20 to 25 biographies about immigrants telling their stories about coming to America.

“I wish I had more time. I’ve had too many birthdays,” Kenyon adds. “Life goes quickly. If I could write every day, I would. And I miss terribly being a vet. I miss the people tremendously. Writing something like these stories about cats fills the gap for me.”

“A Cat Named Fatima” is available in paperback and hardcover. It can be ordered directly from the publisher at https://meadowlark-books.square.site/, the author at https://www.jamesrkenyon.com/, or through any bookstore.

