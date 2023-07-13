Fifth in a series on The Courier’s Eight Over 80 winners.

CEDAR FALLS — Preparing future generations has been the hallmark of Jerry and JoAnn Kramer, who have been named among recipients for The Courier’s annual Eight Over 80 awards.

The couple spent decades as educators in and out of the classroom, and they volunteered countless hours for various causes, including establishing rehabilitation and support services for people with brain injuries.

“We just grew up, and a lot of people do, where you give back to your community. It’s just a natural thing, and teaching really helps you do that. You are always working students who bring unique things from their families, parents who trust you and ask questions and ask for help,” said JoAnn, 80, seated next to her husband on the back patio of their Western Home Community house.

Farm kids, the two grew up in Bennington Township in rural Black Hawk County where they attended the one-room country school and the same church. Their parents were friends, and they were a few years apart in age.

“You were just an old, eighth-grade boy,” JoAnn said.

“We went different ways all the time,” Jerry, 85, said.

JoAnn, who was among the first to attend Logan Junior High and graduated from East High School in Waterloo, went to the University of Iowa.

After graduating from East, Jerry studied briefly at Iowa State University and then took a detour, serving in the U.S. Army in the early 1960s. When Jerry returned from the service, they found each other back in Bennington.

“JoAnn was back home that weekend and, my God, she was beautiful. That’s where it started,” Jerry remembers.

Jerry continued his education and the University of Northern Iowa, earning degrees in history.

Both taught at West High School in Waterloo, Jerry specializing in history and eventually moving to Expo High School, and JoAnn in physical education.

They continued to farm, and their interest in the 4-H program turned to leadership roles in the organization.

“He was always interested in the sheep industry, he encouraged my children and others to participate in exhibiting sheep,” said family friend Mary Jean Murch.

Jerry also served as a Bennington Township trustee, as a commissioner on the Black Hawk Soil and Water Commission, and he helped establish the Bennington Neighborhood Association.

In 1975, their 9-year-old daughter, Jennifer, was seriously injured in a horseback riding accident and suffered a concussion. She was hospitalized for three months and left with a brain injury.

The tragedy spurred JoAnn to team up with the girl’s doctor and others to found the Iowa Brain Related Accident and Injury Network, which would later morph into the Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa.

“There weren’t organizations like that at that time,” JoAnn said. The group focuses on rehabilitation services, advocacy, education and school assistance.

“That wasn’t really taken care of for a long time. So this was really a big breakthrough,” Jerry said.

In the 1990s, JoAnn was heavily involved in a 4-H project to restore the Bennington No. 4 School, which had closed in 1955 and was falling into disrepair.

“JoAnn saw the bigger picture of this restoration,” Murch said. She researched grants to fund the efforts and put together the paperwork to get the school on the National Register of Historic Places.

