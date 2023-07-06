Second in a series on The Courier’s Eight Over 80 winners.

WATERLOO — Many successful people have a mentor in their life’s story – someone who inspired them, helped them grow and set an example to follow.

David Buck, 80, followed in his father’s footsteps.

“He was my role model. He believed in supporting the community that supported our company. It was important to him, and it was important to me,” Buck said.

Buck retired in 2008 after more than three decades at the helm of Matt Parrott & Sons Co., taking over the company for his late father, Harrington, in 1975. Throughout those years and beyond, Buck and his wife, Ruth, have worked tirelessly in their efforts to support Waterloo and the Cedar Valley.

Now Buck is being honored as one of The Courier’s Eight Over 80 recipients.

“I’m a very humble man, and I’m honored,” said Buck. “There are lots of role models in this community, lots of examples being set.”

Buck earned a journalism degree at Iowa State University and later served as editor of the Cherokee Daily Times in Cherokee. His resume also includes a stint in the national advertising department of Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. in Milwaukee.

After returning to Waterloo and taking over at Matt Parrott & Sons, one of Waterloo’s oldest companies founded in 1868, Buck earned respect in his industry and community, serving as president of the National Office Products Association. He was honored as businessman of the year by the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce and received the Service Above Self award from the Rotary Club, the Mayor’s Lifetime Achievement award, and Junior Achievement Man of the Year.

“As CEO of Matt Parrott & Sons, he fostered an atmosphere of fairness and respect that encouraged long-term employment. He instituted the Matt Parrott Integrity Awards and encouraged staff to volunteer and serve on community boards,” said his wife Ruth.

One of his proudest moments, Buck said, was being honored for his volunteer work by the Iowa State Alumni Association.

Ruth explained in her nomination letter that Buck “mentored a young boy from second grade through high school into the Marine Corps” through Big Brothers Big Sisters. In addition, he was co-founder of the Rotary Club’s Shoe Box Project, which aids poverty-stricken children in rural Nicaragua. He also traveled to India to help immunize children against polio.

Other years, he served on numerous community boards, including the Grout Museum District, Allen Foundation Board, Pathways, Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, and Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra. He is active at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cedar Falls and served on the vestry board. He also participated in flood relief for the Episcopal diocese in Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, and Galveston, Texas.

Buck served on the steering committee to raise funds for Friendship Village’s Wellspring Living Health Center and now serves as resident council president.

“He has always been a supportive husband and father to our sons, participating in all their extra-curricular activities throughout the years,” Ruth said. Their sons are Sam and Frank, both of Waterloo.

Robert Brown, who also nominated Buck, has known him for 25 years and the pair has served on many boards in the Cedar Valley. He praises Buck for his community involvement, particularly for serving as chairman of the Cedar Valley Trade Show and the tourism and visitors bureau as well as volunteering as a MercyOne caravan driver.

“I would happily recommend Dave for the 8 Over Eighty award,” Brown said.

After retiring in 2008, “I’ve worked on keeping out of trouble,” said Buck, smiling. He’s stepped back from work on boards, preferring to work on his golf game or in the garden along with sharing frequent walks with his wife and their 5-year-old golden retriever, Buddy.

Buck remains proud of his career in service to the community that has given him so much.

“I’ve always believed that if you see things in the community you think should be done, or things that need to be changed, you need to participate. So I did.”

Close Winners of The Courier's 2023 Eight Over 80 Awards honored at the Wednesday banquet were, from left, Mary Ann Burk, Rex Boatman, Catharine Wieck, David Buck, Barbara Zemke, the Rev. Chuck Lane, Herstine Ferguson, Jerry Kramer and JoAnn Kramer.