In the aftermath of COVID-19, many restaurants still struggle with increased food costs, hiring and retaining staff and supply-chain issues. But those challenges aren’t stopping a number of area businesses, many who are familiar faces in the local food industry.

David Grawe opened Frederick’s Sips and Eats in downtown Waverly about two months ago. Grawe is no stranger to the business side of food and drink. He has owned and operated The Pour House bar on Bremer Avenue in Waverly for 19 years. He also had a restaurant in downtown Cedar Rapids for five years.

“Frederick’s is the exact opposite of Pour House,” Grawe said of his newest endeavor, located just two doors down in the former East Bemer Diner building. “Pour House is a bar with frozen pizza and popcorn. Frederick’s is about the food. We do have a small martini list, about 20 draft lines, Moscow mules and some wines, but the focus is the food. I’m not trying to rob Peter to pay Paul.”

Grawe said he had been in talks with the diner’s owner for a couple of years, and “it worked out the right way.”

“I brought most of the menu from our Cedar Rapids site with me, and the chef who developed it was available.

“I kind of do things on a whim, but there were some strong reasons to open Frederick’s. Downtown Waverly needed a place like this. Any successful downtown has successful restaurants and bars to draw people to the area and stay after. The other night, I noticed a lot of people downtown, and there were a lot of faces I recognized from Frederick’s.”

Grawe said he also wanted to pay homage to Waverly and to his family – who’s histories are intertwined.

The name Frederick goes back several generations in Grawe’s family. It is Grawe’s middle name, shared by his father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather. There is a picture of all of them on the wall at Frederick’s along with a mural featuring the name of the Waverly Publishing Co., which his great-great grandfather founded in 1890.

“My family did a ton of stuff for Waverly,” Grawe said. “It’s cool to be able to honor them.”

Grawe said his experience in the bar and restaurant industries is a huge advantage for him with Frederick’s.

“I’ve learned from my mistakes, and I know a lot of people,” he said. “You kind of have a built-in audience, but I still have to execute with the food and with the service.”

Another experienced restauranteur, Bryan Sink, opened Bryan’s Blue Plate in the Best Western Hotel in downtown Waterloo late last year. Sink formerly owned Bryan’s of 4th. That restaurant closed in 2018.

Bryan’s Blue Plate combines three of Sink’s passions – food, music and art. It also has a bar.

His artwork is featured throughout the establishment, which boasts two stages. He also plays drums for the house band, The Set.

“I retired a couple of years ago. I was playing music and painting portraits,” Sink said. “The business that was here before didn’t take off. It just couldn’t get any traction. So the timing was right and it was a great opportunity.”

Since opening, Sink has been tweaking the hours and trying different options for lunch.

“Lunch has been a failure,” he said. “But everything else has been a huge success.”

The restaurant features a unique ordering system. “No servers,” Sink said. “Our service area is tucked inside the existing kitchen area. No servers. And it’s ‘meat and three.’ Customers can pick one meat and three sides. It’s a southern tradition.”

The restaurant’s name also comes from a tradition.

“In the late 1800s a restaurant would serve cheap meals on blue plates,” Sink said. “It became popular again during the Depression.”

Bryan’s Blue Plate features live music nearly every night. “I wouldn’t have a restaurant without live music,” Sink said.

Sink credits his daughter, Mattea, who is 15, with the look of the restaurant. “She has been my artistic compass here. She chose all the colors and helped design the space.

Another local restaurant is expanding its business. Starbeck’s Smokehouse owners Jeff Starbeck and Cindy Herman are set to open a new location in the Marriott hotel on Westfield Avenue in Waterloo on April 1 at the former site of the Blue Iguana.

The pair opened at their first location on University Avenue in Cedar Falls in September 2017 and then more than doubled their space when they moved to a larger location at College Square Mall five years later.

“The space had been vacant for quite some time,” Starbeck said. “The owner approached us. He liked what we were doing in Cedar Falls.

“Expansion was always kind of in the works from the start,” He said. “We opened our first location with 21 seats to kind of test the waters, to see how the market would respond. We moved up to 75 seats, and now the new location will have a lot bigger footprint with 175 seats and a full bar.

“We are doing some minor remodeling and, of course, decorating with our signs and memorabilia.

“We’re always looking to do more, to expand the operation. We are more than confident that the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area can support two locations.”

“It’s what you put into it,” he said. “Cindy and I are on site every day. It makes it a lot easier to get up in the morning when you are doing what you love.”

And if you are looking for something sweet after partaking in one of these newly-opened restaurants, the Cedar Valley is boasting some new offerings.

Jennifer and Justin Roberts opened a Crumbl Cookies franchise in Waterloo in November.

The company started in Logan, Utah, in 2017. The Roberts lived on a farm near that first store and worked in the area. They now split their time between Iowa and Utah, and their son, Collin, will be opening a Crumbl franchise in Cedar Falls soon near the Target store on Viking Road.

The Waterloo store, 1503 Flammang Drive, boasts a crisp white and pink interior. Employees – and the owners – busily shape, bake and transfer cookies. Two large mixers are monitored as they help make a variety of cookie doughs.

“We have a rotating menu that changes every Monday,” Jennifer Roberts said. “Everything is made fresh every day, from the cookies to the jams to the toppings. Cookies are pulled after two hours.”

Recent offerings included chocolate cake, peanut butter banana, sugar and Kentucky butter cookies. Milk and ice cream are also offered.

Jennifer Roberts said they have enjoyed a good response since opening

Another bakery is new to the market. Bambinos opened in Waterloo, 1445 Ansborough Ave., in March of last year and will be opening a second location in downtown Cedar Falls on March 8 at 401 Main St.

Originally Bambinos owner, Donna O’Brien, and her sister Lori Heuthorst (who now works at the bakery), baked out of O’Brien’s home for a cause dear to her heart – the Cedar Valley’s Beyond Pink Team.

As a cancer survivor, O’Brien’s bakeries are cause-based. “It is a labor of love,” she said. Last year, Bambinos raised $21,000 for the Beyond Pink Team.

When you walk in the store, you will be greeted with “Ciao bella,” hello beautiful in Italian.

“I want everyone who comes in to feel special,” O’Brien said.

The bakery — and the baked goods — pays homage to O’Brien’s Sicilian background. The business gets its name from the sandwich cookie O’Brien created.

The bakeries also do custom cakes and cookie orders, cookie kits, cinnamon rolls and a variety of cookies based on family recipes.

“We want to do things right, for the right reasons,” O’Brien said.

