Restaurant inspectors find mold, sketchy sushi and even a baby’s crib in Iowa kitchens

Mongolian Buffet, 1620 S Kellogg Ave., Ames — A Jan. 28 inspection by the state resulted in 11 violations being cited: The person in charge did not meet the regulatory requirements of a person in charge; fried shrimp, cooked fish and rice were all being held in a cooler at temperatures ranging from 56 degrees to 101 degrees and had to be discarded; sushi was held at 45 to 53 degrees and was discarded; cooked noodles, cooked mussels, sauces and cooked chicken were not marked with dates; and the dishwasher was not properly sanitizing dishes.

Cactus Mexican Grill & Cantina, 245 S. Gilbert St., Iowa City — A Jan. 25 inspection by Johnson County resulted in 10 violations being cited: Rice was being held at 120 degrees; refried beans from the previous evening had to be discarded after inspectors found them in the walk-in cooler at 44 degrees; raw fish, beef, chicken, cut tomatoes and shredded cheese from the previous evening were stored inside a Pepsi cooler at 48 degrees and were discarded; a handwashing sink was not able to produce water of at least 100 degrees; multiple dishwashing-detergent buckets were being used to store salsa inside the walk-in cooler; and “multiple personal body sprays” were stored with dry goods the kitchen.

Hy-Vee Foods, 1201 12th SW Ave., Le Mars — A Feb. 1 inspection by the Siouxland District Health Department resulted in eight violations being cited: The person in charge was not performing their duties as required by the food code; the person in charge was not familiar with norovirus clean-up procedures or where the written procedures were kept at the store; raw eggs in the reach-in coolers were not separated from ready-to-eat foods; cold foods holding for customer pick-up orders were stored at 45 degrees; pulled chicken that had been cooked, cooled and placed in a container inside the customer reach-in cooler was not date marked based on when the chicken was made; foods held in the hot holding unit were not time-marked as to when they were placed there; containers that store ready-to-eat breakfast sandwiches in a walk in cooler were visibly unclean; the microwave in the bakery was visibly unclean, as was a cappuccino machine; and the storage containers that hold ready-to-eat breakfast sandwiches were not being cleaned at the frequency required by the food code.