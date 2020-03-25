Respiratory illness clinic opens at United Medical Park

WATERLOO – Effective Wednesday, UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care-United Medical Park transitioned to a respiratory illness clinic.

The clinic, located at 1731 W. Ridgeway Ave., will be dedicated to the triage and treatment of patients with respiratory illnesses.

“We continue to strongly encourage all patients to please call his or her provider before coming to our facilities in order to first assess symptoms over the phone,” said Sarah Brown, regional vice president of ambulatory services.

Patients with symptoms that include fever, cough and difficulty breathing should call their primary care provider or the respiratory illness clinic at (319) 833-5888 to speak with a nurse and be advised on next steps. Calling ahead remains extremely important to limit exposing others to disease such as COVID-19.

United Medical Park was chosen as the location of the respiratory illness clinic because of its centralized location in the Cedar Valley and infrastructure in place to effectively screen visitors as they arrive.