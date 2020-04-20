Respiratory clinic opens in Toledo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOLEDO – UnityPoint Clinic has transitioned part of its family medicine clinic in Toledo to a respiratory illness clinic.

The clinic, at 1307 S. Broadway St. in Toledo, will be dedicated to the triage and treatment of patients with respiratory illnesses, and will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We continue to strongly encourage all patients to please call his or her provider before coming to our facilities in order to first assess symptoms over the phone,” said Sarah Brown, regional vice president of ambulatory services.

Patients with symptoms that include fever, cough and difficulty breathing should call their primary care provider or the respiratory illness clinic at (641) 854-8500 to speak with a nurse and be advised on next steps. Calling ahead remains important to limit exposing others to disease such as COVID-19.

Outside of the respiratory illness clinic hours, patients may call UnityPoint Clinic Express in Marshalltown at (641) 854-8550 or the 24/7 MyUnityPoint Nurse hotline at (800) 424-3258.

