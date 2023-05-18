WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College will host the Cedar Valley Respiratory Care Seminar from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. It will take place in Buchanan Hall on the Hawkeye Community College Main Campus at 1501 East Orange Road.

The seminar is designed to update respiratory therapists and other healthcare professionals on the latest care that impacts patients with cardiopulmonary disease.

The cost to attend the seminar is $45, which includes a lunch. Attendees may also earn six AARC CRCE contact hours.

Registration closes June 1. For more information or to register, call (319) 296-4290 or visit hawkeyecollege.edu/respiratory-seminar.

