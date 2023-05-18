WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College will host the Cedar Valley Respiratory Care Seminar from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. It will take place in Buchanan Hall on the Hawkeye Community College Main Campus at 1501 East Orange Road.
The seminar is designed to update respiratory therapists and other healthcare professionals on the latest care that impacts patients with cardiopulmonary disease.
The cost to attend the seminar is $45, which includes a lunch. Attendees may also earn six AARC CRCE contact hours.
Registration closes June 1. For more information or to register, call (319) 296-4290 or visit
hawkeyecollege.edu/respiratory-seminar.
Photos: Biden honors 9 with Medal of Valor
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Lt. Justin Hespeler, of the New York City Fire Dept., during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Cpl. Jeffrey Farmer, of the Littletown, Colo., Police Dept., during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Lt. Jason Hickey of the New York City Fire Dept., during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to from right, Gabina Mora (Mother), accepting on behalf of Fallen Detective Wilbert Mora of the New York City Police Dept., and Dominique Rivera (Wife), accepting on behalf of Fallen Detective Jason Rivera of the New York City Police Dept., during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to from right, Gabina Mora (Mother), accepting on behalf of Fallen Detective Wilbert Mora of the New York City Police Dept., Dominique Rivera (Wife), accepting on behalf of Fallen Detective Jason Rivera of the New York City Police Dept., and Detective Sumit Sulan of the New York City Police Dept, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Detective Sumit Sulan of the New York City Police Dept, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington, as Gabina Mora (Mother), right, accepting on behalf of Fallen Detective Wilbert Mora of the New York City Police Dept., and Dominique Rivera (Wife), accepting on behalf of Fallen Detective Jason Rivera of the New York City Police Dept., loos on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Deputy Bobby Pham of the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, Ohio, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Deputy Bobby Pham of the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, Ohio, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Sgt. Kendrick Simpo of the Houston Police Dept., during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Firefighter Patrick Thornton, of the Fire Dept. of New York City, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Firefighter Patrick Thornton, of the Fire Dept. of New York City, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
