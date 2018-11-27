WATERLOO — The Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s history, burned just a few miles away from Sierra Nevada’s brewing operations in Chico, Calif.
“Paradise, which is now lost, is about 15 miles away,” said Sierra Nevada regional manager Brian DeBold, speaking of the remote town consumed by the flames. “We had employees who lost their homes.”
So when his company decided last week to organize a relief effort by creating a Resilience Butte County Proud IPA, they also decided to pass the recipe to craft brewers across the United States to see who wanted to join the effort.
“This was a way we could take our craft-brewing brethren and try to raise funds for a very worthy cause,” he said.
Around 960 breweries nationwide had officially planned to take part in the cause, with DeBold estimating 1,000 would be brewing Resilience by the end of Tuesday — planned in conjunction with #GivingTuesday — and it didn’t take much convincing to get brewers across Iowa on board too.
At least 19 Iowa breweries were actively making or planning to sell batches of Resilience, according to the Iowa Brewers Guild on Monday, but that number was likely to rise as more made their plans public.
That included SingleSpeed Brewing Co., where owner Dave Morgan had rounded up six other eastern Iowa brewers who would all be selling part of a large batch of Resilience that SingleSpeed was brewing at their Waterloo production facility.
Each of the breweries — Lion Bridge Brewing Co. in Cedar Rapids, Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City, Backpocket Brewing in Coralville, Dimensional Brewing Co. in Dubuque, Pulpit Rock Brewing Co. in Decorah and Jefferson County Ciderworks in Fairfield — had committed to a certain number of kegs to take back to their own establishments to sell.
The beer began brewing Tuesday in SingleSpeed, with Dave gathering many of the brewers together along with DeBold to take part.
“I thought it might make sense ... Make some here for the cause, split it up, hopefully sell it all in a day or two days and send the money off to California as quick as we can,” Morgan said. “Everybody’s in this fight together.”
It was the perfect arrangement for Quinton McClain, founder of Lion Bridge, who noted his brewery’s production schedule was too full to otherwise make a batch themselves.
“It’s been great — obviously it’s for a great cause, but it’s also fun to hang out with peers in the industry,” McClain said, drinking a Sierra Nevada with David Moore of Big Grove.
The beer should be ready by the end of December, Morgan said, adding he would “aggressively” market the beer so his customers would know when to expect it.
“I think it’s super cool I was able to reach out,” Morgan said. “It says a lot about the brewers around here.”
Some breweries decided to make their own Resilience, like Second State Brewing Co. in Cedar Falls, which was brewing up about four barrels’ worth, or around 125 gallons, that they also expect to have ready to go around mid- to late December.
“It’s a great cause to help all the people who lost their homes, and families who lost loved ones,” said Second State owner Nick Newgard. “If we can use what we do to help people in times of crisis, we’re all for it.”
The proceeds will be donated to the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund, supported through the Golden Valley Bank Community Foundation in Chico, Calif., according to Sierra Nevada’s website.
