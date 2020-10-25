Residents step up to staff Black Hawk County polls during pandemic

WATERLOO — When Black Hawk County first sent surveys to past poll workers in July, it got the startling response that 40% of workers were not comfortable staffing the polls for the Nov. 3 election due to COVID-19.
Residents who were more vulnerable to severe symptoms of the virus, such as older people and those with pre-existing conditions, do not want to get infected. It led the county to partner with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office and national organizations to launch recruitment efforts, said Karen Showalter, elections director for Black Hawk County.
“It’s just a very different challenge,” Showalter said. “It’s definitely an environment that we did not have four years ago.”
The county’s recruitment efforts led to more than 300 poll worker applications. The county hired 250 workers total, with about half being newcomers. Showalter said she expects three veteran workers for every three new workers at each polling location.
“This community really just stepped up to the need,” Showalter said. “It does create a different challenge in that we will have so many brand new workers working for the first time, so we’re doing our best to train them.”
All poll workers received virtual training on Election Day setup, how to process ballots and how voting stations run, Showalter said. She said there will be in-person training sessions for using electronic poll books. The sessions will be half the normal class size to allow for social distancing.
Support Local Journalism
The county went from 58 polling locations to 43 polling locations for the general election, a decrease that was due to less sites feeling comfortable to serve as polling places during the pandemic.
“We use a lot of churches, and they’re not required to be a polling location if they’re not comfortable,” Showalter said.
For voters who utilize early voting sites or cast their ballots in person on Election Day, Showalter said, safety measures will be in place to protect residents. This includes providing face masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes. The county will have plexiglass screens between voting stations.
Showalter said the county encouraged people to vote by mail. The deadline to request an absentee ballot was Saturday, and the deadline for absentee ballots to be received is by the close of polls Nov. 3, or by Nov. 9 at noon if the ballots are postmarked in the mail by Nov. 2.
The elections director said residents should know the county is taking precautions, and all votes will be counted.
“I can feel kind of the anxiety about people voting, whether their nerves about putting their ballot in the mail at the post office or using a drop box or coming in person, and I just want to assure voters that all precautions are being taken,” Showalter said. “And we’re taking people’s votes very seriously.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.