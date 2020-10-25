Residents step up to staff Black Hawk County polls during pandemic

WATERLOO — When Black Hawk County first sent surveys to past poll workers in July, it got the startling response that 40% of workers were not comfortable staffing the polls for the Nov. 3 election due to COVID-19.

Residents who were more vulnerable to severe symptoms of the virus, such as older people and those with pre-existing conditions, do not want to get infected. It led the county to partner with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office and national organizations to launch recruitment efforts, said Karen Showalter, elections director for Black Hawk County.

“It’s just a very different challenge,” Showalter said. “It’s definitely an environment that we did not have four years ago.”

The county’s recruitment efforts led to more than 300 poll worker applications. The county hired 250 workers total, with about half being newcomers. Showalter said she expects three veteran workers for every three new workers at each polling location.

“This community really just stepped up to the need,” Showalter said. “It does create a different challenge in that we will have so many brand new workers working for the first time, so we’re doing our best to train them.”