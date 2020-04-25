Residents reminded of trail safety

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS – As the weather becomes warmer and residents take to the local trails, the City of Cedar Falls is reminding users to continue to follow the COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing as well as obey by current trail safety guidelines.

“With COVID-19 having limited activities at indoor facilities, people are anxious to get outside as the weather improves to enjoy the great Cedar Falls trials,” said Stephanie Houk Sheetz, Director of Community Development for the City of Cedar Falls. “However, with increased traffic, we want to remind everyone that the trails are multi-use and home to a number of activities. This includes bikers, joggers, dog walkers, families with small children, you name it!”

“With trail curves, it can be easy for a child to run ahead and a biker may not see them before it is too late. It is important for families to keep their children directly in their sights and teach them the importance of pedestrian safety including giving space for bikers.”

To stay safe on the trials, users should abide by the following guidelines to help limit opportunities for injuries:

- Stay on designated trails

- Keep dogs under control and on a leash of six feet or less