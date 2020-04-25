Residents reminded of trail safety

CEDAR FALLS – As the weather becomes warmer and residents take to the local trails, the City of Cedar Falls is reminding users to continue to follow the COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing as well as obey by current trail safety guidelines.
“With COVID-19 having limited activities at indoor facilities, people are anxious to get outside as the weather improves to enjoy the great Cedar Falls trials,” said Stephanie Houk Sheetz, Director of Community Development for the City of Cedar Falls. “However, with increased traffic, we want to remind everyone that the trails are multi-use and home to a number of activities. This includes bikers, joggers, dog walkers, families with small children, you name it!”
“With trail curves, it can be easy for a child to run ahead and a biker may not see them before it is too late. It is important for families to keep their children directly in their sights and teach them the importance of pedestrian safety including giving space for bikers.”
To stay safe on the trials, users should abide by the following guidelines to help limit opportunities for injuries:
- Stay on designated trails
- Keep dogs under control and on a leash of six feet or less
- Help keep the trails clean and preserved
- Bikers must wear a helmet
- Bikers must keep to the right and call out when passing
Trail users should be sure to also comply with the Iowa Governor’s rules for social distancing, which includes keeping at least six feet away from individuals who are not part of your immediate household. Only members of the same household may visit recreational areas together including parks and trails. No public gathering is to exceed more than 10 people.
In the case of walkers, runners, or bikers, keeping more than six feet for social distancing is encouraged. To find more local and national resources on COVID-19, visit www.cedarfalls.com/prepare.
