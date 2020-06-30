Residents recount basements flooded with sewage during June storms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Waterloo residents are demanding compensation after heavy rains caused by tinkering with the sewer system flooded their basements with sewage twice in June.

“To say we are in a state of desperation is an understatement, and we are hoping and praying that somehow our city comes through for us in our time of need,” said Lyndi Coburn. She recounted how up to three feet of sewer water overtook the finished basement of her West Third Street home.

“We went from being proud and happy homeowners to being completely devastated by the devastation that was left behind,” she said.

To make things worse, the backups came after her husband was sidelined by injuries in an automobile crash and was unable to help with cleanup, and the losses — more than $20,000 — aren’t covered by insurance, she said.

Coburn was one of about 50 residents who flooded the Waterloo City Council chambers during Monday’s meeting, prompting officials to open a divider into an adjacent room to allow for proper social distancing.

Rainstorms June 9 and again June 22 backed up sewers in the Home Park Boulevard neighborhood.