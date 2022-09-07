Residents invited to take health needs assessment survey

WATERLOO — To better serve surrounding communities, UnityPoint Health–Waterloo is asking residents of Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin and Tama counties to identify community health needs with a new online survey.

Nonprofit hospitals nationwide conduct and publish health needs surveys every three years, and these surveys help hospitals assess and prioritize clinical services. Participants identify health needs of their communities, families and themselves. Hospitals then develop and publish action plans based on participants’ answers and report results to regulatory agencies and the public.

The 2022 Waterloo-area online survey asks 42 multiple-choice questions. It takes 12-15 minutes to complete. Participation and responses are anonymous. Results will be published on the UnityPoint Health–Waterloo website this winter.

The survey is open from Sept. 5-19, 2022 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WY7PF3P.

Residents may also find a link to the survey and past survey information on the hospital’s website at www.unitypoint.org/waterloo/community-commitment.