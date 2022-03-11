Residents feel at home in newly opened Wellspring Living facility at Friendship Village

Wellspring Living is the name given to the newest building on the Friendship Village campus.

The recently opened $45 million assisted living facility, built by Larson Construction of Independence, is part of a revitalization project in the retirement community.

“The original Friendship Village building was 50-plus years old. This new facility provides a place to live that matches the level of great care our residents have always received,” said Friendship Village President and CEO Lisa Gates. “It was part of a two-prong approach. Village Terrace, an independent living facility, went up first, and the 60,000-square-feet skilled nursing facility was being built at the same time.”

The project started in 2019 and has been developed in several phases to avoid displacing residents during the process.

Wellspring Living is meant to evoke the idea “that this is a place where you can live the best years of your life, given the beauty of the building, the amenities and the care,” Gates explained.

Executive Vice President of Health Services Sherry Turner said the name was inspired by biblical teachings of “continual or abundant supply. That’s how we view our quality of care.”

Turner said it was time for “something new and fresh to replace the outdated nursing home idea, something that is homelike, and this facility answers that completely. This is their home. They’re living in a beautiful home. It makes residents feel valued, like they aren’t stuck in a nursing home.”

Stepping inside the front door, Wellspring Living welcomes residents and visitors into a stylishly refined environment. Stacked stone pillars hug a seating area in the center of the lobby. A quartet of celery-green upholstered wing chairs, accented by folk art-themed pillows, are gathered facing a stacked stone fireplace hearth which is set against crisp white board-and-batten panels. A abstract painting in gentle tones hangs above the mantel.

Hubs radiate off this central area. There are four neighborhoods on two floors with 18 residents in each neighborhood. While those spaces have their own names like Progressive Way and Family Plaza, amenities are identical in each, including private apartments for residents and several suites with adjoining doorways for couples. Bariatric rooms, Hydroworx pool and recreation areas are additional benefits.

In each neighborhood, a communal living area with fireplace invites residents out of their rooms to chat, play games or simply relax. Vintage objects are arranged on shelves for visual interest, and beautiful photographs and paintings, some by area residents, hang on walls. A dining room and kitchen completes the open-concept floor plan. Meals are prepared and catered from the main kitchen, said Ellie Uhlenhopp, nursing home administrator.

“Residents get a menu with options to choose from that are served in the dining area, and at any time residents can request a hamburger, grilled cheese sandwich, chicken strips or other snack which gives them independence like they would have in their own kitchen at home,” she explained.

In addition, there are private rooms in each neighborhood where family members can gather for visits or stay during end-of-life events. Each neighborhood has a hub where a nurse and aides are stationed each day and night to assist residents, said Uhlenhopp.

“With just 18 residents in each neighborhood, it encourages them to find shared interests or hobbies, like three or four women who like to get together and quilt. It encourages them to build relationships and come together as a family,” Turner said. “Staff is part of that, too. They become part of the family because we try to have the same staff caring for the same people as much as possible.”

Wellspring Living is connected to the Village Terrace independent living building via a hallway and by a connecting bridge to Village Place on Ninth Street. If someone is living at Village Terrace, they can easily visit their spouse in the assisted living facility, for example.

Gates said family-like living situations like Wellspring Living also alleviate residents’ feelings of loneliness and isolation. “Part of our mission statement is to be family-focused and to inspire, connect and honor people on their retirement journey. That’s important, and supports the fact that great care is always given,” she explained.

Friends of Faith Retirement Homes Inc. opened Friendship Village at Park Lane and West Ninth Street in 1968. That original Friendship Village building will be torn down beginning in May.

The area will be landscaped as part of the Friendship Village master plan, which also includes completing the capital campaign for the health center, Hydroworx pool and furnishing apartments at Wellspring Living. “We are one-third of the way through the campaign, having raised $450,000 toward the $1.25 million goal,” Gates said.

This project did not impact other Friendship Village living facilities, including Village Place, Landmark Commons, Lakeview Lodge, Lakeview Landing or Rosewood Estate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.