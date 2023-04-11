CEDAR FALLS --- Cedar Falls residents escaped without injury when their home caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, a youth at the home noticed smoke in the kitchen. He saved two dogs and a cat from residents. Two other people were trapped in the basement and had to crawl out window to flee, authorities said.

The fire appears to have started on the west side of the home at 309 W. Sixth St. were vehicles were parked. Fire engulfed one of the parked cars.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.