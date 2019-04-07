WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission is co-sponsoring another household toxic materials and electronics recycling drop-off event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The drop-off will be co-hosted by the city of Waterloo at the Waterloo Waste Water Treatment Plant, 3505 Easton Ave. Event costs will be paid for by the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission. All Black Hawk County residents are encouraged to get rid of approved items from their homes and garages. Some fees may apply.
Black Hawk County households can get rid of old cleaning chemicals, propane tanks, fluorescent light bulbs (compact and tube), mercury thermometers and more. Each vehicle/household may bring two cathode ray tube containing devices for free (older TVs and computer monitors with the bump in the back). Additional CRTs are $5 each with no limit.
Bring exact cash only. Bills larger than $20 will not be accepted. All hard drives will be shredded. Many other electronic and electrical items (flat screen TVs/monitors, vacuums, holiday lights, game systems, etc.) will be recycled at no cost. A complete list of accepted items can be found at https://wastetrac.org/spring-drop-off-event/.
The following items will not be accepted at the event: paint, appliances (microwaves, dehumidifiers, air conditioners, water heaters, etc.), grills, lawn mowers, tires, motor oil, antifreeze, asbestos, ammunition, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, radioactive materials or nonhazardous waste.
Electronics waste and hazardous materials from businesses, churches, schools, and nonprofits will not be accepted. Tips for managing these materials and other items can be found at https://wastetrac.org/FAQs/.
On the day of the event, follow the signs from the corner of U.S. Highway 218 and Mitchell Avenue to the drop-off site. An estimated 800 to 1,000 vehicles will participate during the five-hour event.
Volunteers will unload your televisions, fluorescent bulbs, LP tanks and other approved items. For safety reasons, you must stay in your vehicle.
Groups and individuals age 18 and over interested in volunteering can contact the volunteer coordinator at 266-8722 or visit https://wastetrac.org/volunteer/ for more information.
If you are unable to attend the event, the fall drop-off will be Sept. 21 at the Cedar Falls Public Works Complex, 2200 Technology Parkway.
