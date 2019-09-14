{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A resident pulling up a tree root on his property also accidentally ruptured a gas line to his home as well.

Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to 418 Walnut St. just after 2:30 p.m. Friday for a natural gas leak.

Officials say the resident, who was not named, was attempting to pull up a tree root from the ground and cut a natural gas line to his own house.

MidAmerican Energy crews were called to the scene to pinch the line off and prevent more gas from escaping.

Fire officials monitored the area but did not see gas levels high enough to evacuate, they said.

No one was injured.

The house is owned by local businessmen and father and son Wendell and Allen Speller, according to the Black Hawk County Assessor's Office.

