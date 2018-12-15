DES MOINES (AP) — Authorities in Des Moines say rescue crews have pulled the body of a man from the Des Moines River.
The man's body was found late Saturday afternoon after an hours-long search.
Police say witnesses reported they saw the man go into the water just before 1 p.m. Saturday just north of the Grand Avenue bridge. Police say he had been wading in the water a few yards from the bank before he went under.
Authorities did not release the man's name Saturday afternoon. His body will be taken to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy.
