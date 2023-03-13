WATERLOO — Everything old is new again.

Funky Junk-a-Loo, one of the Cedar Valley’s most popular events, returns to downtown Waterloo on Saturday and Sunday. Aficionados, converts and the curious will find a marketplace of antiques and vintage finds, repurposed, recycled, refreshed or reused creations, home décor and ideas at the Waterloo Convention Center at Sullivan Plaza, 200 W. Fourth St.

The event is presented by Main Street Waterloo.

“You know spring is coming when Funky Junk-a-Loo happens. It kicks off the season after a cold winter spent indoors. Everyone is ready to get out of the house and shop and do something fun,” said Jessica Rucker, Main Street Waterloo executive director.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $5, which includes admittance both days. Tickets can be purchased online at www.waterloomainstreet.org and will be sold at the door. Early Bird VIP shopping is from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday for $25.

“We’re amping up the VIP benefits this year, too. They’ll have that extra hour for shopping, of course. There will be a commemorative swag bag with lots of goodies and coupons and printed with the Funky Junk-a-Loo logo and validated parking, which is always a big selling point,” Rucker explained.

VIP tickets must be purchased in advance online or at the Main Street Waterloo office, 512 Mulberry St. No VIP passes will be sold at the door. VIP sponsor is Gail Hunter Agency LLC.

Fifty or more vendors from throughout the Midwest are expected to display and sell their wares at the juried event. “We’ve got a lot of new vendors that we’re really excited about – at least 20 new ones, and most of our favorite vendors are returning,” said Rucker.

Antiques and vintage finds, furniture, home accessories, architectural and implement salvage, garden art, one-of-a-kind creations, decorative signage, clothing and textiles such as rag rugs, repurposed clothing, copper wire sculptures, jewelry and more will be displayed and sold.

Members of the Dike-New Hartford baseball team will assist shoppers in loading large pieces in vehicles at a designated pick-up zone.

Door prizes will be given away. Shoppers can register to win door prizes that will be given away every 15 minutes. (Shoppers must be present to win.) In addition, Girl Scouts will be selling cookies, and Here’s What’s Poppin’ will have treats for sale. The convention center’s concession stand and bar will be open.

Visitors also will be encouraged to dine locally and explore shops in downtown Waterloo.

Volunteers are still needed for Funky Junk-a-Loo. “We need at least 250 volunteers for the two-day event. Volunteers get free admission and a T-shirt. Anyone who wants to help out can sign up at our website or at the office,” Rucker said.

