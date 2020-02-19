Republican Colleen Tierney announces Iowa House candidacy challenging Dave Williams

WATERLOO -- A real-estate agent and Waterloo native announced she intends to run against Iowa Rep. Dave Williams.
Colleen Tierney, a Republican, announced Wednesday she would be running in the Republican primary on June 2 with the intent to run against Williams, the Democrat representing Iowa House District 60.
"I've spent nearly 40 years of my life in the service industry and I consider it a privilege to work with and learn from so many customers, clients, family and friends," Tierney said in her announcement. "I feel that we can find common-sense solutions and bring together a positive environment to enjoy the joys of Iowa living at all ages."
Tierney is currently the only Republican to formally announce a run against Williams. The deadline for candidates to file is March 13.
In her announcement, Tierney said she is a 1981 graduate of Central High School in Waterloo, has been married to her husband, Tim, for 33 years and has two adult children and two grandchildren. She worked in "the beauty business" for 18 years and has worked as a real estate agent for 21 years, most recently at Re/Max Home Group.
"I don't believe in handouts, but I do believe in a helping hand up," Tierney said. "I don't believe big government budgets solve problems. We've got to keep taxes low so working families aren't squeezed."
Tierney previously served on Ward 1 Waterloo City Council candidate Margaret Klein's campaign committee in 2017.
District 60 covers part of western Black Hawk County, including parts of southwest Waterloo, southern Cedar Falls and Hudson.
The district has only recently been served by a Democrat. Republican Walt Rogers previously held the district from 2010 to 2018 until he was defeated by Williams, and before that the district was a longtime Republican stronghold.
Republicans have held a state government "trifecta" in Iowa -- having majorities in both the House and Senate as well as a Republican governor -- since 2017. But Democrats only need to flip four seats in the House to regain control of that chamber.
