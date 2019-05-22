ADAIR (AP) — Authorities suspect a tornado destroyed a house and damaged other buildings on a farmstead in southwest Iowa's Adair County.
Multiple media outlets are reporting local authorities as saying one person has died in the storm. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, 2 miles (3 kilometers) east-southeast of Adair.
The National Weather Service says debris from the farmstead landed on Interstate 80. The tornado sighting has not yet been confirmed.
This story will be updated.
