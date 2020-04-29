You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Reporting error corrects Black Hawk County COVID-19 case numbers
0 comments
breaking top story

Reporting error corrects Black Hawk County COVID-19 case numbers

black hawk county health department logo

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Health Department officials have discovered an error that led to an incorrect number of reported COVID-19 cases in the county.

The county had a total of 1,326 confirmed cases of the disease through 10 a.m. Wednesday, which was 20 cases less than previously reported.

"The health department identified and error that caused cased with negative test results to remain open in the state surveillance system rather than automatically close," the department said in a news release.

The discrepancy did not affect the 13 COVID-19 deaths reported in Black Hawk County.

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients
Local News
topical

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients

  • Meta Hemenway-Forbes
  • Updated
  • 0

During a phone conversation with a nurse, a MercyOne patient revealed she was in jeopardy of running out of her medications. Normally the patient would pick up her medications from a local pharmacy, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

+2
Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'
Business - Local News
topical

Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'

  • Amie Rivers
  • 14

As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

+4
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Local News

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

  • Amie Rivers
  • 1

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

+3
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Local News

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Tim Jamison
  • 0

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Local News

Food banks on front lines

  • Amie Rivers
  • 0

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News