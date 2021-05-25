Report: Iowa lags in monitoring water quality

In the Cedar Valley there are several watershed improvement projects for Dry Run Creek, Miller Creek, Black Hawk Creek and Middle Cedar, as well as research-focused initiatives at the University of Northern Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Iowa that are monitoring bodies of water. Some efforts are voluntary like past community volunteer water monitoring events Balk has hosted, the Cedar Valley Water Watchers initiative and groups like the Izaak Walton League facilitating training sessions for citizens.

The Cedar Valley’s most prominent recreational body of water is George Wyth Lake. Although Balk is not directly involved with monitoring the lake, he said there are organizations that analyze the water there and respond accordingly if results are outside accepted parameters, resulting in beach closures until levels are safe again.

“Water bodies are dynamic, living and thriving systems. They are constantly changing based on so many factors including precipitation, temperature, aquatic biology, land use and more. It would be impossible to monitor every stream and lake for every potential water quality parameter all of the time. That is where developing a planned method for targeting potential areas of concern, identifying the local resources available and then forming partnerships to come together and help implement it all makes such a large task manageable,” Balk said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}