Rep. Ashley Hinson visits local organization to talk community needs

CEDAR FALLS — A local organization got a visit from U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, who learned about how it is working to provide people with resources.
Hinson met with staff of Love INC of Cedar Valley on Tuesday to discuss the nonprofit’s goals.
Love In the Name of Christ, located at 2603 Rainbow Drive, created a network of 38 churches in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Evansdale to provide services to people in need. It is one of 117 affiliates of the organization in the world and one of four in Iowa. It has been operating for a decade.
Cadi Trask, director of relational care, said the group of churches helps prevent people going from church to church looking for resources and instead creates a one-stop-shop for help.
Rep. Ashley Hinson, right, speaks with Finance Manager Luann Gregg, center, and Connection Center Coordinator Riley Jo Battreal at Love INC of Cedar Valley during her visit to the nonprofit's open house on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
“I’m encouraged by this model,” Hinson said. “It’s about making sure people are taken care of.”
Trask said the organization takes 15 to 50 calls per day on its assistance hotline. Since the beginning of the year, she said, there have been around 4,000 calls.
Calls are taken by the organization’s four staff and 300 volunteers. Besides answering phones, they provide transport for people, deliver goods and host classes. There are financial classes, Bible studies and classes for goal setting.
Finance Manager Luann Gregg said there is a critical need in the Cedar Valley and an uptick of calls because of the holidays. She said the most frequent requests are for food, household essentials and gas money.
Trask agreed providing transport and gas money is crucial.
“Transport is the biggest need to keep people working,” Trask said.
She said the area needs a better public transport system. Because of this the organization chose to provide people with gas cards because “there aren’t other ways to help out” in the community. Gas cards are provided if those asking explain their need, such as a doctor’s appointment.
Things like gas cards, food and essentials are provided by churches. Money has also been donated from individuals and local businesses.
“It’s been a hard year for lots of people,” Hinson said, noting the COVID-19 pandemic and the growth in inflation. She said she will work in Washington, D.C., to protect nonprofits.
Those needing assistance can call (319) 266-1264. Trask said requests are currently paused due to the holiday season and they will begin taking requests again Jan. 2.
