HAZLETON -- Buchanan County Conservation has winter cabins available to rent at Fontana Nature Reserve.
Cabins reserved by Jan. 21 will receive a discount.
The cabins are fully modernized and have their own bathroom, along with heat and a kitchenette. The cabin sleeps 6 people and pets can be added for a small fee.
To make reservations, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
