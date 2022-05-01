Renowned opera star Renée Fleming at Gallagher Bluedorn June 3

CEDAR FALLS -- Renée Fleming, one of the most highly acclaimed singers in the world, will perform a recital at the Gallagher Bluedorn on June 3.

Over the years, the Gallagher Bluedorn stage has been graced by the talent of some of the greatest musicians in the world, such as Yo-Yo Ma and Itzhak Perlman. Renée Fleming’s upcoming concert continues that standard of excellence and is a rare opportunity for the Cedar Valley to experience a performance from a world-renowned superstar.

Fleming has received countless accolades, including four Grammy awards and the US National Medal of Arts, the United States' highest honor for an individual artist. She has sung for momentous occasions from the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

In 2014, Fleming brought her voice to a vast new audience as the first classical artist ever to sing The Star-Spangled Banner at the Super Bowl. In 2008, she was the first woman in the 125-year history of the Metropolitan Opera to solo headline an opening night gala.

Known for bringing new audiences to classical music and opera, Fleming has starred in and hosted an array of television and radio broadcasts, including "The Met: Live in HD" and "Live from Lincoln Center." Her voice is featured on the soundtracks of Oscar winners "The Shape of Water" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King."

This 17-time Grammy nominated artist has recorded everything from complete operas and song recitals to jazz and indie rock and has been accredited by the Los Angeles Times as “one of the truly magnificent voices of our time."

Tickets start at $25 and youth tickets are $1. Purchase tickets online, in-person, or over the phone. Visit GBPAC.com/Renée or call (319) 273-7469.

