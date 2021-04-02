Renovations, larger COVID-19 vaccine space by Peoples Clinic could be funded by $3.7M in stimulus funds

WATERLOO — More than $3.7 million in stimulus relief for Peoples Community Health Clinic could help fund renovations and a larger space to give COVID-19 vaccines.

Peoples Clinic in Waterloo is one of 14 Iowa health centers selected for American Rescue Plan funding based on a federal formula. The centers will receive more than $48 million total, with Peoples ranking fifth in its award amount. Peoples Clinic found out about the funds about a week ago, said CEO Christine Kemp. She said the clinic "is very blessed" to get the much-needed funds.

"We went onto the website, and we were just astounded by the amount of money that was coming," Kemp said. "It feels like a lot of money, but when you really start tearing it down into what it is costing to fight this pandemic and to be there for the community and to be there for our staff, it is taking its toll."

The funds can be used for a variety of efforts, including vaccine-related activities, outreach and education, health care staff, training, COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, broadband services, strategic planning and virtual care access, among other possibilities.