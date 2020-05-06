Remembering Dick Klingaman; developed Waterloo from the ground up

The Orange High School graduate served in the U.S. Army during the later stages of World War II and was among the first troops to disembark at Nagasaki, Japan, shortly after the atomic bomb was dropped.

"I was 18 years old and was tough as nails," Klingaman told the Courier in 2012 about the scene that deeply affected him. "It made me grow older real fast — so many burn victims. Everything was destroyed."

Klingaman became a successful farmer after the war and won numerous awards for his crops and purebred hogs. But the agriculture recession sparked an interest in development, which started with the 80-home Timberline Condominiums project.

"At the time that was a very innovative concept," Seng said. "The idea was to get people in homes for less money, and it allowed housing for people that might not be able to afford a house otherwise. But Dick was always one to come up with ideas like that."

Klingman's efforts led him to be named Waterloo Citizen of the Year in 1986, and he was honored as a Waterloo Courier Eight Over 80 Award winner in 2012. He was also a longtime member of the National Cattle Congress Board.