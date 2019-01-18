Try 1 month for 99¢
On Jan. 10, Keeley Ewoldt's leg was as wide as her dad's thumb.

 META HEMENWAY-FORBES, Courier Staff Writer

Tiny twin girls from Dysart are beating the odds and making history.

Born 18 weeks early Nov. 24, Keeley and Kambry Ewoldt are among the most premature surviving twins known in the U.S., and are the most premature surviving twins born at Iowa City’s University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

In an exclusive story in the Sunday Courier, staff writer Meta Hemenway-Forbes spent time with the parents of the girls and spoke with their medical staff about the challenges the twins face and the extraordinary, innovative measures helping the tiny girls develop and thrive.

See a multitude of photos and a video on this miracle taking place in Iowa City in Sunday’s Courier and online at wcfcourier.com.

