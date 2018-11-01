WATERLOO — The remains of an Iowa sailor killed at Pearl Harbor have been identified and will be returned to his hometown of Traer, officials announced Wednesday.
William L. Kvidera, 22, will be buried Nov. 16 in Traer.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency reported Kvidera’s remains are being returned to his family for services with full military honors.
“On Dec. 7, 1941, Kvidera was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft,” according to a U.S. Department of Defense press release. “The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Kvidera.”
William Kvidera has been honored as a hero. His name is engraved on monuments and memorials. It’s etched on the headstone for a grave that can finally be filled. His portrait is framed with the Purple Heart he won for giving his life for his country.
The remains of Kvidera, a Navy Carpenter’s Mate 3rd Class, were identified July 3.
From December 1941 through June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of those who perished on the Oklahoma, interring them in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries in Hawaii.
At that time Kvidera’s body was unidentified.
Two months after the attack on Pearl Harbor his family was notified through a Navy Department telegram Kvidera was declared dead.
John Kvidera, 91, will be there to see his brother brought home to rest after 70 years.
John Kvidera was 14 when his brother died.
“We heard about it on the radio, and we knew he was there,” John Kvidera said in a 2014 interview with The Courier. “We didn’t know what to do.”
William Kvidera was the oldest of six brothers.
In an effort to identify the bodies of servicemen killed at Pearl Harbor, the Department of Defense’s Prisoner of War and Missing Personnel Office collected DNA samples from surviving family members, including John Kvidera and his son Mark, who donated DNA about five years ago.
“To identify Kvidera’s remains, scientists from the DPAA and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial and Y-chromosome DNA analysis, dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence,” according to the release.
More than 400,000 Americans were killed during World War II, and 72,784 are still unaccounted for.
