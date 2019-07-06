ROCK FALLS --- The remains of a missing Illinois man have been found in a pond at a Rock Falls campground.
Lawrence (Larry) Eugene Howlett, 48, Sandwich, Ill., was last seen at about 10 p.m. on June 1 near his camper along the Shell Rock River at Camp of the Woods in Rock Falls, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office responded at 6:12 p.m. Friday to a report of human remains being found in a pond at the campground.
With help from family members, as well as items located with the remains, the body was identified as Howlett, according to the sheriff's office.
The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.
Howlett's death remains under investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Mason City Fire Department and the MercyOne North Iowa Pathology Division assisted at the scene.
