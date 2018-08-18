LA PORTE CITY – Ribbons of metallic blue mesh — some faded, some bleached white from the sun — still flap in the summer breeze from lampposts on Main Street.
Around town, residents are coming to terms with the sad news after authorities announced remains found in Wolf Creek could be those of missing teen Jake Wilson.
La Porte City Mayor David Neil said there is both a sense of relief the search that gripped the community for months is likely over, and disappointment it didn’t turn out how everyone wanted.
“Until we get the positive ID, everybody is still wondering,” Neil said Friday.
Jake, a 16-year-old autistic student, was last seen the night of April 7 when he left home for a quick trip to Wolf Creek about two blocks away.
On Tuesday, kayakers found human remains in a rural area downstream from town, and authorities Thursday said the discovery was “consistent” with what they had expected to find in the search for Jake.
LA PORTE CITY — Storm clouds gathered and rain fell Thursday as the world learned Jake Wilso…
Officials said a positive identification through DNA is still pending, and the cause of death hasn’t been determined.
The blue ribbons, made by La Porte City residents and placed around town in the early days of the search as a reminder one of their own was missing, will stay up for now, Neil said.
The sign outside Tootsie’s ice cream stand, where Jake had bought a treat the night he disappeared, still reads, “Pray for Jake’s safe return.”
Owner Teresa Seibert she plans to keep the sign up for now, and she’s planning “Jake’s Day” today to honor the teen. Anyone who knew Jake can get a free small ice cream cone.
“There is closure, I guess is what you might want to say, but it’s very saddening because we were all hoping that he would be found … or somebody might have brought him back or whatever. It’s kind of like a double-edge sword. I was very upset,” Seibert said Friday as she and her employees filled orders through the walk-up window.
Nadean Boleyn, a worker at Tootsie’s, said Jake’s disappearance affected the whole community. There were volunteer searches and vigils, and everywhere there were blue ribbons, #BringJakeHome stickers or missing person posters.
“We take it personally, like he was our child,” Chelsea Beahr, another Tootsie’s worker, chimed in.
And Boleyn thinks the community will come together again for what comes next.
“We are so strong with one another that I think everybody is going to lean on each other for moral support that’s going to be needed when this is finally over and done with,” Boleyn said.
Sheriff’s deputies and volunteer firefighters searched about half a mile of Wolf Creek around the area where the remains were found beginning Tuesday. The canvass of the terrain continued into Friday.
Authorities said they are looking for any evidence that will point to what happened to Jake.
