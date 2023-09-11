WATERLOO — Hundreds came out to the RiverLoop Amphitheatre on Sunday for the 12th annual Cedar Valley Hospice Release & Remember fundraiser.

The event saw 1,000 monarch butterflies released by the Cedar River, both to raise money for CVH and to help others remember the family and loved ones they’d lost. According to Suzanne Benda, development director for Cedar Valley Hospice, the event lets people mingle and bond with others who’ve lost people close to them. The messages on the memory board, she explained, are a reminder that none of them are alone.

“Oftentimes, I think people feel like they’re on that journey by themselves and we want to show that there is camaraderie in our community,” Benda said. “That you’re not alone and ... that we’re in this together and we can help them.”

Benda elaborated that the monarchs released on Sunday will join the other butterflies of their species that are currently migrating through Iowa and will be beneficial to the species and the environment. However, the monarch butterflies themselves also play a more profound, symbolic role in the day’s events.

“People see the butterfly as a symbol of their loved ones and, oftentimes, (their) grief process,” Benda said. “Because a butterfly goes through a metamorphosis and, oftentimes, that’s what happens after someone grieves.”

Trish Bruxvoort-Colligan came to last year’s event after the passing of her father, Tim Bruxvoort. This year, she was back in memory of him but also her close friend Dani Stites, who died suddenly last month.

Bruxvoort-Colligan said it’s been hard, but she’s found unexpected help in the form of Stites’ dog, Jack Daniels, whom she adopted after her death. She brought her family, along with Jack Daniels, to the remembrance event. With her friend dying at a young age, Bruxvoort-Colligan said the memorial service was a celebration of life, which this felt like a continuation of.

“It is very much part of the healing process. There’s something about the butterflies that’s like new life,” Bruxvoort-Colligan said. “It’s like taking a breath to pause and remember.”

Funds were raised by dedicating butterflies to loved ones at $30 each and buying shirts. Others entered a raffle to release the butterflies. One such winner was Judy Baier, who was there to remember her husband, Charlie.

Baier said Sunday would have been Charlie’s 70th birthday, so being able to release the butterflies was a special moment for both of them. In fact, she thinks he may have had a hand in it in some way.

“It was pretty awesome just seeing his name written on the memory board and being able to tell him happy birthday,” Baier said. “And I never get drawn for anything – I never win anything – they drew my name to release butterflies. I think Charlie had something to do with it.”

J.P. Reifenrath writes a name on the memory board while his mother, Angie, holds him up during the 12th annual Cedar Valley Hospice Release & Remember event. Monarch Butterflies rest on Judy Baier's forearm as she releases them into the wild on Sunday during the 12th annual Cedar Valley Hospice Release & Remember event. Sunday would've been her husband Charlie's 70th birthday. Hundreds came out for Release & Remember on Sunday to celebrate the memories of their loved ones and raise funds for Cedar Valley Hospice. 'Look! Look!' Riley Gleason shows off a monarch butterfly that landed on her hand. There were 1,000 butterflies released on Sunday at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in Waterloo. A monarch butterfly at the Release & Remember event in Waterloo, one of 1,000 sent out into the wild Sunday. Volunteers with Cedar Valley Hospice release butterflies at the Release and Remember event in Waterloo on Sunday Monarch butterflies are coaxed out of their boxes in Waterloo during the Release & Remember event Sunday. Trish Bruxvoort-Colligan and her dog, Jack Daniels, greet a boy at Release and Remember. Bruxvoort-Colligan adopted Jack Daniels following the death of her friend, Dani, whom she was there to remember. Flatland Ridge, a cover band from Independence, performs during the Release & Remember event on Sunday.