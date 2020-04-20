Relay for Life goes virtual in wake of pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WAVERLY — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the previously scheduled Relay For Life of Bremer County has now been rescheduled for the week of June 1-5 as a virtual online event.

Relay For Life is all about togetherness, but the safety of patients, survivors, volunteers and staff is always a top priority.

“During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we,” said Monica Tellinghuisen, Relay For Life Event Lead. “Even though we cannot currently be face-to-face, we’re committed to continuing to fight cancer head-on and hope that you will stand together with us, even when we’re apart.”

Be part of the Relay For Life movement and continue to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society to continue with cancer research, the 24/7 helpline, and for continuing services to get patients the care and support they need where we can.