Relaxed liquor laws help breweries, restaurants during coronavirus shutdown

“Our slogan is: The more we get together the happier we’ll be,” Christensen said. “We kind of put our slogan on hold for the time being.

“But everyone in this community has stepped up beyond my wildest imagination and have come in and been buying beer to take home. There is just a tremendous outpouring of love and support from the community that is keeping us afloat.

“Everybody’s struggling, and we’re no different than everyone else,” he added. “This has been the most challenging time we’ve had here.”

Brewers aren’t the only businesses getting some relief from Gov. Reynolds’ temporary easing of the state’s laws for alcoholic beverages. Her order also allows Class C license holders, such as restaurants, to sell liquor and mixed drinks for carry out, a privilege normally reserved to Class E licensees.

That was good news to Miguel Palomares, owner of El Patron Mexican restaurant in downtown Waterloo, a popular spot for margaritas.

Reynolds initial order only allowed the sale of original, unopened bottles of liquor to be sold for carry out.