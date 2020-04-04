Relaxed liquor laws help breweries, restaurants during coronavirus shutdown

WATERLOO — Social distancing has dealt a heavy financial blow to bars and taprooms across the state.
But Cedar Valley breweries and restaurants are taking advantage of relaxed state liquor laws to help pay the bills and ensure their customers aren’t thirsting for their favorite adult beverages during the coronavirus crisis.
Lark Brewing in Waterloo has launched delivery of its locally produced beer, taking cans of Boing, Cedar Valley Pale Ale, Brite and other favorites to doorsteps in the Cedar Valley.
SingleSpeed Brewing and Happy’s Wine and Spirits in Cedar Falls have also added delivery options.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted some prohibitions on direct delivery to consumers last month when bars and restaurants were ordered to close for in-house consumption to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I don’t think anybody’s used to saying, ‘I’d like a beer; let me make a phone call,’” said Sean Christensen, Lark’s head brewer, as he and owner Jordan Davis loaded a van for planned deliveries last week.
Orders are taken by phone and prepaid with a credit card, including tips. The buyer’s ID is checked on delivery but no personal contact is required — a necessary but impersonal safety precaution for an industry known for social interaction.
“Our slogan is: The more we get together the happier we’ll be,” Christensen said. “We kind of put our slogan on hold for the time being.
“But everyone in this community has stepped up beyond my wildest imagination and have come in and been buying beer to take home. There is just a tremendous outpouring of love and support from the community that is keeping us afloat.
“Everybody’s struggling, and we’re no different than everyone else,” he added. “This has been the most challenging time we’ve had here.”
Brewers aren’t the only businesses getting some relief from Gov. Reynolds’ temporary easing of the state’s laws for alcoholic beverages. Her order also allows Class C license holders, such as restaurants, to sell liquor and mixed drinks for carry out, a privilege normally reserved to Class E licensees.
That was good news to Miguel Palomares, owner of El Patron Mexican restaurant in downtown Waterloo, a popular spot for margaritas.
Reynolds initial order only allowed the sale of original, unopened bottles of liquor to be sold for carry out.
So El Patron sold a cup of its margarita mix along with a small bottle of tequila for customers to combine at home. A full gallon of mix and larger bottle of tequila was also available.
“It helps a little bit,” said Palomares, who noticed an immediate uptick in food orders. “I can see the difference now that we can sell the to-go margaritas.”
“Some people are stressed out,” he added. “They need to have a drink.”
The emergency order was amended again last week to allow bars and restaurants to sell the cocktails already mixed. The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division reminded buyers that laws against open containers in motor vehicles have not changed, suggesting those driving to pick up to-go mixed drinks should transport them in the trunk.
The latest change prompted Stuffed Olive in downtown Cedar Falls to consider selling drinks to go. The business has been closed completely during the shutdown.
“I just floated the idea out there (on Facebook) to see what our customers thought about it,” said Darin Beck, president of Paramount Barco, which owns Stuffed Olive. “The thing we think people missed the most was our martinis.”
Beck said Stuffed Olive expects to begin offering carry-out martinis next weekend.
