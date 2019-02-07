MORRISON -- A Reinbeck woman has died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Morrison.
Vanessa Wilson, 59, was driving a 2005 Saturn that crashed about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 175 in the city limits.
The Grundy County Sheriff's Office said she was eastbound on Highway 175 at the west edge of Morrison when her vehicle left the roadway, entered the south ditch and struck a tree.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said a cause of death is pending an autopsy.
Accident remains under investigation by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Agencies assisting at the scene include the Iowa State Patrol, Reinbeck Fire & Ambulance and Grundy Center Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.