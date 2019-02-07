Try 1 month for 99¢

MORRISON -- A Reinbeck woman has died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Morrison.

Vanessa Wilson, 59, was driving a 2005 Saturn that crashed about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 175 in the city limits.

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office said she was eastbound on Highway 175 at the west edge of Morrison when her vehicle left the roadway, entered the south ditch and struck a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said a cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Accident remains under investigation by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Agencies assisting at the scene include the Iowa State Patrol, Reinbeck Fire & Ambulance and Grundy Center Ambulance.

