PARKERSBURG — A Reinbeck teen has died after he was pinned underneath a UTV that flipped Monday.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Connor Allen was a passenger on the vehicle when another young driver lost control in a farm pasture on 120th Street about three miles south of Parkersburg.

The driver was attempting to avoid hitting a fence post at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Parkersburg Ambulance, Parkersburg Police, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy Center Ambulance and the Iowa State Patrol.

Grundy deputies also responded to a bicycle accident Monday.

Dennis Koch, 89, of Dike, was driving west on old Highway 20/D-19 in his 2018 Jeep when he struck the westbound bicycle that was riding in the roadway.

The bicyclist, John Keiser of Cedar Falls, was transported to MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center by Dike Ambulance with unknown injuries. Koch was cited for operating too close to a bicyclist.

