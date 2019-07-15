{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON – Authorities have released the names of the two people who died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

The driver Kimberly Hoskins, 33, and passenger Tobi Vanhauen, 32, both of Reinbeck, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Eldora and Zaneta roads. The vehicle went off the road and rolled several times before coming to a rest in a cornfield, according to the sheriff’s office. Vanhauen was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The accident remains under investigation and autopsies will be performed by the Iowa State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

