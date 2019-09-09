REINBECK – It will be a busy Saturday in the eastern Iowa town of Reinbeck on Sept. 21.
Thirty-seven artists and crafters will be under the tents for the eighth annual Reinbeck Fine Art and Fine Craft Festival. At the same time on Sept. 21, enthusiasts will have their chrome fenders polished for the Show and Shine Car Motorcycle Show. There will be music, children’s activities and food, as well.
Both events begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.
The juried art event has seen steady growth over the years. “Every year we have more artists and crafters apply. Patrons who come from Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Marshalltown, Cedar Rapids and all the surrounding communities and beyond often bring their gift list, buy accordingly and usually purchase items for themselves. Our patron crowd grows each year,” said Marion E. Boyer, art festival chairperson.
Music on Main will feature Kirk Eastman from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by The Deeves until 4 p.m. The Glampers will have their vintage campers on display. In addition, Brenda and Friends will offer children’s art activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., along with Rachel’s Photo Booth.
Kassi Nelson, an art teacher at Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community Schools, will have a display of student art on display. Sandra Peterson is sponsoring a Sidewalk Chalk contest with some of Nelson’s students. The Fountain on Main will host original poetry readings from noon to 3 p.m. featuring students from English teacher Angie Miller’s classroom.
“There are so many willing volunteers who make everything happen. This events helps out-of-town people get a glimpse of what we have to offer. Reinbeck is an amazing town — a great place to live and work,” Boyer said.
In case of inclement weather, booths will be moved into the United Church of Christ and the Memorial Building.
Restaurants, bars and stores will be open. Several businesses plan to offer wine tastings.
Mark Oleson is chairing the Show and Shine event in its third year. Motorcycles are being added for the first time this year.
Featured artists will be Ali Baker, Kari Barkely, Krystal Stuber, photography; Dianne Barker, Nathan Barkley, Susan Cunningham, Bonnie Ohrt, Debbie Poland, Grace Robertson, fiber; Jan Bernhard, Marion Boyer, painting; Carrol Brandt, glass mosaics; Sydnie Cook, ink, painting and lettering; Kathy Etringer, kiln-fired glass jewelry; Kathi Fehr, recycled fiber artist; Emily Fitzpatrick, Esther Gutosky, Shari Hudson, mixed media; Bruce Gordon, Bruce Litterer, Will Overstreet, drawing; L&H, wall hangings; Dennis Larson, Dave Norman, woodworking; Priscilla Meyermann, silhouettes; Betty Shoup, Barb Wildman, hand-crafted cards; Laura Ross, repurposed Steampunk; Jan Stephan, Elder Circle dolls; David and Chris Taylor, repurposed with wood and metal; Janna Voss, slab pottery.
“Buy Great Art” is a new program at the festival. People can sign up at the welcome tent and beginning at 10 a.m. and each hour until 3 p.m., a name will be drawn for a $20 certificate to spend during the festival at an artist/crafter of their choice. There also will be raffle tickets for sale.
For more information, call Reinbeck’s City Hall at 788 6404.
